PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace man has been arrested almost a year after he allegedly left a 10-month-old baby inside a van on a hot summer day.

Dustin Scott Campbell, 26, is charged with manslaughter.

Deputies at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on June 9, 2021. They arrived to find the baby laying on the ground next to a van. Campbell and others were providing CPR. EMS arrived and tried to resuscitate the baby but were unsuccessful.

Three other kids were brought inside that afternoon but the baby was left inside the van for about four hours, according to the arrest report.

Campbell is in the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $100,000 bond.