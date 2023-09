EAST MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon.

The Major Crimes Unit was called to a home in the 4900 block of Community Circle in East Milton at 2:15 p.m. Deputies say a woman stabbed a man. The suspect is in custody. Domestic violence is suspected at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Stay with WKRG News 5 for updates.