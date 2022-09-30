FLORIDA (WKRG) — Several Northwest Florida officials and first responders are making their way down the coast to assist in Hurricane Ian relief in anyway they can.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent 14 deputies, dispatchers and drone operators to the city of Sarasota and Charlotte County at around 4:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to a Facebook post. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff Office’s Disaster Response Team is also headed to Charlotte County as of Friday morning, according to a Facebook post.

“Santa Rosa has been where they are and now it’s our turn to help,” reads the post from SRCSO. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Ian.”

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office’s Disaster Response Team

The OCSO ‘tri-fold Hurricane Ian relief mission,” includes 12 deputies, a two person drone team that “can due search and rescue and mapping for law enforcement,” and two communications personnel “certified to work in 911 centers.”

The 14 officials have “enough supplies, including food, fuel and water to be self-sufficient for at least seven days and can be resupplied,” according to Chief Deputy Ken LaPee.

The preparations to provide assistance began on Sept. 28. You can help Hurricane Ian victims by participating in WKRG’s and the American Red Cross Telethon on Wednesday, Oct. 5. You can also donate online.