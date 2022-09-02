SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one student is in the hospital after a van rear-ended an Okaloosa County School Bus on I-10 westbound at around 5:10 p.m. Friday night.

According to the release, a white cargo van “failed to keep a safe distance behind the school bus,” and hit the back of the bus with the front of the van.

Twenty students were on the school bus at the time of the crash, while one was transported to a local hospital for “precautionary purposes.”

There is no other details and this time regarding the student’s condition who is in the hospital.