MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Two students were on a Santa Rosa County school bus Thursday morning when the bus was struck by a Chevy Cobalt on US Highway 90. The children were released with no injuries.

At 7:30 a.m. the school bus was traveling south from North Airport Rd., crossing US Highway 90, to get to South Airport Rd. The driver of the Chevy tried to make a left turn from South Airport onto US Highway 90, but “did not realize the school bus was attempting to cross the intersection,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Florida Highway Patrol and EMS responded to the scene. The bus driver was treated for minor injuries. The children, ages 8 and 6, were cleared by EMS and released to their mother.