MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is making those with special needs a priority.

On Monday, Sheriff Bob Johnson announced a new program for those with special needs in Santa Rosa County.

“This is going to benefit them and us,” Johnson said.

The SAFE Program is designed to make identifying those with special needs easier during times of crisis.

Parents and loved ones of those with special needs can now register them with SRCSO and get stickers to help first responders help them.

“When we respond to scenes and we see that sticker we’re putting out, that’s one less thing we’re going to have to detect,” Johnson said. “We’ll know there’s a special needs child or adult in the vehicle or in the house. It’s just going to benefit the entire county, I think.”

Emerald Coast Exceptional Families, a nonprofit with the mission to connect and support special needs families and enhance their lives through events and education, worked with the SRCSO on the program. Its leaders say the program can help prevent unnecessary stress on special needs individuals.

“This program is going to help our families feel more comfortable with our first responders — to understand that they are helpers,” the nonprofit’s President Kendra Booth said. “They are here to make them safe.”

A database with registered individuals’ information will be available for all first responders in Santa Rosa County.

“(First responders) will know this individual, where they live, and what kind of special needs child or adult they have in the home,” Johnson said.

“They will know ahead of time — not only the disability of the person but that person’s triggers. That person’s sensory needs and that person’s calming methods,” Booth added. “That way, everyone is kept safe — both the officer and the individual.”

Those wanting to register someone with special needs should go to the sheriff’s office website.

“It’s going to bridge gaps and create beautiful relationships,” the nonprofit’s Vice President Angela Nandin said. “This is safety for our families.”

Johnson said his deputies have been trained to handle those with mental disabilities or other mental health struggles.