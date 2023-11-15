GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been years in the making and now, Gulf Breeze has a new police and city services building.

The police department is a state-of-the-art facility with new, advanced technology. Next to it is the fire department and the new city services annex building. It’s a centralized location for residents to access different resources including utility services.

The new facility at 311 Fairpoint Drive was finished on time and within budget.

FACILITY LOCATION:

