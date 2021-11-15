New disc golf course opens at Milton Community Center

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A new disc golf course opened in Milton this week.

The course is at the Clyde L. Gracey Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., and is open seven days a week, from sunrise to sunset. Course improvements are still underway as permanent signage is still to be installed.

The Pat Lunsford Blackwater Disc Golf Course is a result of the efforts of former councilwoman Pat Lunsford, the Milton City Council, Ryann Vann, and the City of Milton Public Works Department.

For more information on the course, call the community center at 850-983-5466.