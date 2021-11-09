Navy expands drinking water investigation near NAS Whiting Field, OLF Barin and OLF Wolf

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Navy is expanding its sampling areas for testing private drinking water wells around NAS Whiting Field and its Outlying Landing Fields (OLFs) for a “chemical of concern.”

The Navy has been testing private drinking water in those areas for PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). Based on sampling results from private drinking water wells in the sampling areas, the Navy is expanding the sampling areas near NAS Whiting Field, OLF Barin and OLF Wolf. Maps of the expanded sampling areas are available here.

Overall, the Navy has sampled 618 private drinking water wells near NAS Whiting Field and at OLFs in Florida and Alabama. Results indicate that PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate) and/or PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), were above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime health advisory level in drinking water from 16 private wells (11 near NAS Whiting Field, 4 near OLF Barin, and 1 near OLF Wolf) contain PFOS and PFOA are two PFAS which have been more widely used and studied than most other PFAS.

The Navy is providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to residents with private drinking water wells with concentrations that exceed the EPA’s lifetime health advisory as we work toward a long-term solution. The Navy will periodically update property owners as the long-term solution is developed.

The Navy will start sampling to the expanded sampling areas in November 2021. The sampling areas could be expanded further in the future depending on new results.

Property owners in the expanded sampling areas have been notified by letter and can arrange sampling by calling 844-NASWFLD (844-627-9353). Sampling is conducted at no cost to the property owner.

The Navy started its drinking water sampling program for NAS Whiting Field and its OLFs in June 2021. The investigation has included testing private drinking water wells in and around certain parts of NAS Whiting Field, OLF Harold, Holley Field, OLF Pace, OLF Santa Rosa, and OLF Spencer; and in Alabama, OLF Barin, OLF Summerdale, OLF Silverhill, OLF Wolf, OLF Brewton and OLF Evergreen to determine if they are impacted from past releases of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) containing PFAS, which are classified by the EPA as unregulated or “emerging chemicals of concern” and have no regulatory standards or routine water quality testing requirements.

Updates and additional information on this project are available here.