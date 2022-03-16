NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre woman died in a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Holley-Navarre Fire District.

The fire department was dispatched to the home on Jeannie Street at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. A neighbor had reported smoke coming from the home, fire officials say.

When firefighters arrived, they heard the sound of crying coming from the home.

A captain with Engine 45 “successfully located and rescued a 15-month-old male from the home,” according to a media release. “The child was located in a playpen just inside the front door of the smoke filled home. The child was transferred to Lifeguard EMS and transported to Sacred Heart Hospital. According to EMS reports, he had suffered burns over 30% of the body and was to be transferred to Shands Hospital in Gainesville for further treatment.”

Once the fire was under control, crews were able to find the woman, who was found deceased in a back bedroom. She has not been identified.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The Medical Examiner’s Office and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are also conducting investigations.

No other injuries were reported.