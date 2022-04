NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after three dogs were found dead on her property.

Alisha Lee is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and animal abandonment.

The dogs’ skeletal remains were found inside metal cages in a shed behind her house on Adams Street in Navarre. Deputies say it appeared they were two lab mixes and possibly a beagle mix.

Lee was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail over the weekend and released on a $37,500 bond.