NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre man accused of entering a home and exposing himself to six people, including at least four children, was arrested Thursday.

Douglas Franklin Noble, 58, was charged with burglary and indecent exposure.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Noble entered his neighbor’s home on Calle Mio Drive several times Thursday night. He wasn’t invited in, the report says, and the residents there asked him to leave.

Deputies say at one point, Noble made his way to the bathroom. Residents of the home told him there were children in there, according to the report.

Witnesses say Noble continued into the bathroom and exposed himself to the children. The report says Noble made eye contact with the children while he urinated.

Noble was arrested and booked into the Santa Rosa County jail around 8 p.m. Thursday. As of Friday morning, he remains in jail on a $10,500 bond.