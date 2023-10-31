NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — For two nights, a Navarre family has brought in hundreds of people to their backyard for an elaborate and spooky haunted trail.

Elisabeth Ellsworth bravely walked down the haunted trail on Halloween night.

“They definitely went above and beyond, the costumes, the actors, everything, the outdoor effects,” Ellsworth said.

Jeff O’Dell, his family, and friends worked on this spooky setup for about the past six weeks in his backyard on Rosemont Drive.

“Everybody likes the jump scares,” O’Dell said.

They didn’t charge any money to walk through. They just wanted to do something for the community and give them some fun memories.

“I remember when I was growing up, for Halloween, ya know, everybody likes what goes bumpin’ in the middle of the night,” O’Dell said. “Just carry on tradition and hope kids remember this stuff as they get older.”

“It’s a sweet thing to do for everyone around here,” Ellsworth said.

The O’Dells go all out for Halloween each year, but this was the first year for the haunted trail, and they’ll likely do it again next year.