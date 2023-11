NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre family is getting assistance from the American Red Cross after their house caught on fire.

Holley-Navarre firefighters were called to Fortworth Street in Navarre early Tuesday morning. The home had significant fire and smoke damage. The people inside safely evacuated, and no one was injured.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with emergency housing.