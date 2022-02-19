NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras comes to Navarre Beach on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Navarre Krewe of Jesters will start at 1 p.m. on Gulf Blvd. at Indiana St.

The parade will roll on for nearly two miles, ending near Broussards.

The parade was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WKRG News 5 will be live for the parade. We will also update this story after the parade with more videos, photos and news updates.

