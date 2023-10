NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Going to the beach just got a bit easier for people with physical disabilities.

Navarre Beach now has three SandRider beach wheelchairs thanks to Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation Foundation.

You can check them out for free seven days a week between 9 a.m and 7 p.m. They are first-come, first-serve, and you will have to pick it up from Navarre Beach Fire Rescue at 1411 Utility Drive.