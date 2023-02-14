SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson described the case as a love story, but two people are behind bars for allegedly trying to hire someone to murder a woman’s husband.

Stephanie Michelle Perdue, 50, and David Paul Bollier, 51, both of Pace, were both charged with criminal solicitation to commit a capital felony and conspiracy to commit a capital felony.

“I think this is my first Valentine’s Day press conference and it’s kind of appropriate, because we are going to tell you about a love story,” Johnson said on Tuesday during a press conference. “Back in April of 2022, we responded to a domestic disturbance where Perdue shot her husband in the throat. The husband survived and she goes to jail. Then she bonds out and meets the love of her life.”

According to Perdue’s warrant, she showed up unannounced at a body shop her husband was at in April 2022. The warrant said Perdue was afraid her husband may hurt her, so she brought a pistol to protect herself. An argument started and Perdue went back to her car, grabbed the gun and allegedly discharged multiple rounds, hitting her husband in the neck and shoulder. According to the warrant, her husband was taken and treated to Sacred Heart Hospital and Perdue was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

In Nov. 2022, Johnson said Perdue violated a temporary domestic violence injunction, landing her back in jail.

“Now that she has a new love her life, she doesn’t want her husband around anymore, so she starts talking to somebody in the jail about getting her husband killed,” Johnson said. “This person reaches out to us. At the same time, our narcotics confidential informant comes to us and tells us this woman wants to kill her husband.”

According to the warrant, Perdue allegedly offered the informants $10,000 to kill her husband, allegedly offered them a place to live, her residence, her husband’s business and protection for killing her husband. The warrant said Bollier knew personal information about Perdue’s husband and worked with Perdue in an attempt to bond a confidential informant out of jail to kill the husband. Allegedly, Bollier offered information about a secluded road to a church, where there are no houses, people and only woods around and it would be a “good spot for an easy hit” on the husband, according to the warrant.

On Feb. 2, deputies said they followed up with the confidential informant who said she and Perdue were talking about “grandma’s party,” but were actually talking about her husband and “taking care of him.” The informant said when she and Perdue are talking about “party favors,” they were actually talking about drugs to kill her husband with.

On Feb. 3, deputies went to interview Perdue and told her that her husband was dead.

“They gave her a fake death notification,” Johnson said. “It didn’t seem like she was too upset about it.”

According to the warrant, deputies told Perdue her husband was dead due to an overdose. Deputies said her husband passed out in his vehicle, was unresponsive, turned blue in the face and life saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful.

On Feb. 6, Johnson said deputies went back to reinterview Perdue and she is told her husband is alive. According to the warrant, Perdue said she was “happy” and “relieved” her husband was alive.

“Like I said, it is a love story, but unfortunately for Stephanie, it’s not a love story about her husband, it’s about Mr. Bollier, which are now both under arrest and will face those charges,” Johnson said. “She still has to face that aggravated battery charge and that DVI charge.”

According to Johnson, both Perdue and Bollier face up to 30 years in prison for each charge. Bollier was arrested in Escambia County and according to SRCSO, he is waiting to be extradited to Santa Rosa County. Perdue is currently in Santa Rosa County Jail.