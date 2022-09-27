SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for a man involved in a deadly hit-and-run.
On Sept. 26 around 9:40 p.m., a red Ford Focus turned left onto Hamilton Bridge Road from Oakleaf Drive. This led to the Ford Focus being in the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
The 29-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the car ran from the scene. Witnesses claim he is 6 foot tall with a large build and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.
