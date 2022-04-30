SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol have confirmed that a man has died after being involved in a single-vehicle wreck.

Officers said the man was traveling east on Nichols Lake Road on his motorcycle when he attempted to turn left onto Farm Life Road. At this point, the man lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway and overturned. The motorcycle came to a stop on the northeast corner of Farm Life Road and Nichols Lake Road.

The man was 72-years-old and was from Jamestown, Tenn. His name has not been released at this time.