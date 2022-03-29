NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered woman.

The Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Cassie Catherine Carli was last seen on Navarre Beach Sunday evening.

Her car has been recovered at Navarre Beach, but she is still missing, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our the SRCSO Major Crimes Unit at 850-983-1190.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional information. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.