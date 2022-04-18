MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton woman accused of shooting a man at least twice Friday is out of jail.

Stephanie Perdue, 49, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Friday, April 15 at about 5:30 a.m. at Little Man’s Paint and Body off Myrtle Road in Milton.

Deputies said Perdue got into an argument with the man and shot him at least twice — once in the neck and in the shoulder. While medics and deputies were providing aid to the man, he identified Perdue as the shooter.

Five shell casings were located on scene.

Perdue was detained and eventually arrested. She had been held on a $100,000 bond before being released Saturday evening.