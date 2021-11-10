Milton residents now eligible to apply for commercial façade grants

Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Milton announced Nov. 10 is now accepting applications for its Commercial Façade Program (CFP). 

Commercial tenants and property owners can apply for up to $5,000 in grants to improve façade structures.

The grants can be used to improve:

  • ADA Handicapped Access
  • New Windows and doors
  • Exterior Lighting 
  • Restoration of Architectural Features
  • Exterior Painting
  • New or Replacement Awnings
  • Signage
  • Exterior wall repairs

The grants cannot be used for:

  • Rent, mortgage, insurance, utilities, taxes or other similar costs of ownership
  • Interior modifications and/or rehabilitation
  • Refinancing existing debt
  • Parking lot improvements
  • Landscaping 

The City of Milton is giving preference for:

  • First-time applicants
  • Applicants with projects within the city’s downtown CRA District
  • Projects in the designated Historic District; projects for historically significant structures; and/or projects creating new full-time positions within the first year

The deadline to apply is Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. 

To apply, click here

