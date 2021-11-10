Milton residents now eligible to apply for commercial façade grants

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Milton announced Nov. 10 is now accepting applications for its Commercial Façade Program (CFP).

Commercial tenants and property owners can apply for up to $5,000 in grants to improve façade structures.

The grants can be used to improve:

ADA Handicapped Access

New Windows and doors

Exterior Lighting

Restoration of Architectural Features

Exterior Painting

New or Replacement Awnings

Signage

Exterior wall repairs

The grants cannot be used for:

Rent, mortgage, insurance, utilities, taxes or other similar costs of ownership

Interior modifications and/or rehabilitation

Refinancing existing debt

Parking lot improvements

Landscaping

The City of Milton is giving preference for:

First-time applicants

Applicants with projects within the city’s downtown CRA District

Projects in the designated Historic District; projects for historically significant structures; and/or projects creating new full-time positions within the first year

The deadline to apply is Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.

