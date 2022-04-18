MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Milton Quality Bakery, a staple of the Milton community for more than 50 years, has closed its doors indefinitely after powerful storms damaged its roof Sunday night.

Eric Michener, the bakery’s owner, said at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, strong storms rolled through Milton. Powerful winds ripped part of the bakery’s roof off, causing damage that could take a significant time to repair.

“It got really rough, and water was coming through the ceiling,” Michener said. “We took a lot of damage. Things were not looking good.”

Part of the roof was seen in the bakery’s parking lot Monday morning as crews worked to make repairs.

“We’re just going to get inside and get everything dried up and cleaned up as best we can — kind of restore things in there,” Michener said. “We’ll have the insurance come and look at it and go from there. We don’t know how long we’ll be down.”

Despite dealing with repairs, Michener said he feels for his customers while the bakery is closed. The damage took him by surprise.

The bakery is well-known in the Milton community for its tasty doughnuts, petit fours and cakes.

“I feel like I’m letting (our customers) down, but we’ll do the best we can and try to get things back to normal,” he said. “Around here, people know about hurricanes and stuff but these storms that come through here real fast — lot of times they don’t do anything, but this time it took it’s toll on us.”

Michener said Monday he will update customers on when the bakery will reopen on its Facebook page.