MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Historic Milton Cemetery.

On Monday morning, Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell said a funeral home was digging a grave to prepare for an upcoming funeral. He said the man running the machinery pulled up a body without a casket. They said they believe the body is a male.

Cemetery records do not show a body buried there. There was a marker close by, showing a grave was dug in the year 2000, and Tindell said he thinks it could be a relative to that person.

Tindell said he does not suspect foul play at this time.