Milton pastor on trial for child sex crimes commits suicide in Tennessee parking garage

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRG) — A Milton, Fla., pastor who was on trial in Tennessee for multiple child sex crimes was found dead in a parking garage on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Murfreesboro Police Department reports David Rowan died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Rutherford County Justice Center parking garage at about 11:43 a.m. Rowan was found in his car on the second floor of the garage. No foul play is suspected.

Murfreesboro Police Department

The 66-year-old Milton pastor was on trial this week in Murfreesboro for multiple sex crimes against two teenage girls. Police say he was awaiting a jury’s verdict when the incident occurred.

The case is still under investigation by detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.