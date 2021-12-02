Milton pastor on trial for child sex crimes commits suicide in Tennessee parking garage

Santa Rosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRG) — A Milton, Fla., pastor who was on trial in Tennessee for multiple child sex crimes was found dead in a parking garage on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Murfreesboro Police Department reports David Rowan died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Rutherford County Justice Center parking garage at about 11:43 a.m. Rowan was found in his car on the second floor of the garage. No foul play is suspected.

Murfreesboro Police Department

The 66-year-old Milton pastor was on trial this week in Murfreesboro for multiple sex crimes against two teenage girls. Police say he was awaiting a jury’s verdict when the incident occurred.

The case is still under investigation by detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories