MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The first of many Mardi Gras parades set to roll in Northwest Florida starts Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Milton Mardi Gras Parade rolls at 4 p.m. staring near Milton High School.

Reid Radford with the Krewe of Lafitte said his krewe will be in the parade. He expects big things from this year’s Mardi Gras season in Northwest Florida.

“We’re getting to get out of the house again and get together as family and friends and just have a good time,” Radford said. “These next three weeks are our week. Our week to kick back and throw down.”

So what can revelers expect for the first parade of the season?

“Loud music, loud cannons, and lots of throws,” Radford said. “The Krewe of Airship Pirates put on a great parade, so it’s going to be a great time.”

Mardi Gras in Northwest Florida has grown over the years. Organizers are hoping to bring in revelers from all over the Gulf Coast.

“Growing Mardi Gras is just growing your community, but it allows everyone with individual interests to come together under one umbrella,” said Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc. President Danny Zimmern. “And course, getting it all out of your system before Ash Wednesday.”

Organizers said those who plan to come out to the Milton parade Saturday, arrive early and expect a good time.

“Mardi Gras energy is back,” Zimmern said. “We missed a year, so Mardi Gras is going to be great this year everywhere and particularly right here in Northwest Florida.”