SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man has pled guilty to two counts of sex crime charges after engaging in “illicit sexual conduct” in Fiji.

Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the plea on Tuesday, after Jason R. Moore, 42, admitted his criminal activity in federal court in Pensacola.

The federal indictment alleged that Moore engaged in “Illicit Sexual Conduct in Foreign Places” from March 2013 through February 2016. Specifically, Moore engaged in these crimes in the Republic of Fiji. Moore was arrested by Special Agents from the Department of Homeland Security and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Santa Rosa County in late 2022.

The United States Attorney’s Office said Moore remains in the custody of the United States Marshals Service. The office said Moore faces up to 60 years in federal prison, followed by a term of up to a lifetime of supervised release following any imprisonment. Moore will also have to register as a sexual offender.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the New York State Police.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg and Trial Attorney Adam Braskich of the Department of Justice’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 22, 2023, at 11 a.m., before United States District Judge M. Casey Rodgers.