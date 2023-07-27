PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Milton, Fla., who had earlier been found guilty of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise, receiving child pornography and distributing child pornography, was sentenced to life in federal prison, according to an announcement by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Christopher E. Hoffman, 35, if ever released, will have to register as a sex offender and spend the rest of his life on supervised release.

“There is no greater charge than the protection of our children,” said U.S. Attorney Coody in a Department of Justice news release. “This sentence is yet another example of the unwavering commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable and should serve as a significant deterrent to those who would attempt to harm them. We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who engage in such heinous conduct.”

Hoffman came to the attention of Homeland Security Investigation Special Agents in May 2021 while they were investigating an online child pornography chat group. An agent saw a message from online persona “Insario” that indicated “he had access to a child that he was sexually abusing and grooming for future abuse, according to the release.

Investigators traced that online persona to an address in Milton. Hoffman was arrested and his home was searched. Investigators seized electronic devices that stored child pornography. They also found his online account stored more than 2,000 images of child pornography.

“This case is another example of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office partnering up with our federal agencies to get an animal off the streets,” said Sheriff Bob Johnson in the news release. “The number one responsibility of government is the protection of its citizens. This case is a perfect example of that.”