SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man was charged with trafficking 102.3 grams of meth after being pulled over due to a stolen license plate, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Matthew Hall, 24, was charged with trafficking amphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, and larceny.

On Jan. 3, deputies said they were alerted to the area of Avalon Blvd., and I-10, in reference to a stolen license plate attached to a dark-colored Chevrolet Camero. Deputies said the tag was confirmed to be stolen out of Escambia County.

According to the arrest report, deputies got behind the vehicle Hall quickly turned down Yucca Drive and pulled into a driveway. Deputies detained Hall after confirming the stolen tag.

Deputies said they found, in plain view, a scale with a white powder sitting on the center console. Deputies said they searched vehicle and found:

102.3 grams of methamphetamine

9.3 grams of cocaine

6.1 grams of hydrocodone

13.1 grams of marijuana

Hall was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.