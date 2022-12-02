MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man has been arrested on a federal complaint that alleges he performed illicit sexual conduct in Fiji.

Jason R. Moore, 42, was charged with Illicit sexual conduct in foreign places.

In a release by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, the criminal complaint alleges Moore engaged in the illegal sexual conduct from March 2013, through Feb. 2016, in the Republic of Fiji.

Moore was arrested by special agents from the Department of Homeland Security and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday in Santa Rosa County. Moore was ordered detained and will remain in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

The case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, FDLE and the New York State Police. If you have any information involving Moore and his contact with minors, and would like to speak with an investigator, contact Homeland Security Investigations and FDLE, at 850-595-2100.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg and Trial Attorney Adam Braskich of the Department of Justice’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice and led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Divisions Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), it marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.