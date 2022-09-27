SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old from Milton was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of obscene material after uploading child pornography to Discord, a communication software.

Tyler Chase Compton, 19, was arrested Sept. 14, and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

In Dec. 2021, deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on their Cyber Tipline. The cyber tip was submitted by Discord. Deputies said the file uploaded depicted two fully naked prepubescent juvenile females kissing each other. The video goes on to show an adult male receiving oral sex and several other depictions of child pornography.

On Feb. 4, 2022, deputies said they subpoenaed AT&T regarding the number and the address was a home in Milton. The deputies also subpoenaed Discord, but they said the account had been deleted. The IP address also showed the same Milton address as the telephone number.

On April 18, 2022, deputies executed a search warrant at the address and seized an HP laptop, paper with email addresses and passwords, a CCK USB, a Samsung cellphone, an Acer desktop computer, miscellaneous CDs, a red USB, five by seven paper, a BLU cell phone, a TCL cell phone and an iPhone.

Deputies said on Sept. 14, 2022 they viewed 20 files of child pornography found on the Samsung cell phone, but also said there were at least 100 child pornography files found on the found. The files described by the deputies are all of white prepubescent females from ages two to 10 years old, all performing sexual activities with white adult males.

Compton was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a hold for Santa Rosa County on a $50,000.