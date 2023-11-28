MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man was arrested on multiple charges after leading police on a chase through two Northwest Florida counties late Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were in pursuit of a reckless driver in a Land Rover heading west on I-10, according to an FHP news release. A Florida State Trooper was made aware of the chase as it was heading into Escambia County.

The Sheriff’s Office called the Tallahassee Regional Communications Center dispatch to notify them about the chase. The State Trooper then became involved in the chase while approaching Scenic Highway.

The two SRCSO deputies involved in the initial chase reportedly backed off to allow the state trooper to be the lead vehicle. The trooper used a PIT maneuver, which, the U.S. Department of Justice’s website states, is “a technique used by law enforcement personnel to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, causing the vehicle to stall and stop.”

Two more Santa Rosa County units boxed in the vehicle so it could not leave. The male driver, Patrick Colbie Koehler, 27, got out of the car and ran, according to FHP.

After Koehler fell to the ground from exhaustion, the trooper was able to arrest him, the release said. A female passenger in the Land Rover did not resist arrest. She was later released.

Koehler is charged with fleeing and eluding, habitual traffic offender, felony marijuana possession, methamphetamine possession, resisting without violence and DUI.

He also has a felony warrant out of Escambia County, Ala.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Cherish talks Kim Kardashian on Netflix with TMZ