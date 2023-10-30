MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man is in jail accused of driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash.

49-year-old Christopher Ammons is charged with DUI Manslaughter.

The Florida Highway Patrol said he crashed into another car Saturday morning on Munson Highway north of Milton. Troopers said Ammons was driving a Chevy Silverado trying to turn left into a gas station parking lot near Lawler Lane. His truck was being legally passed on the left by another vehicle when Ammons crashed into the car. The car flipped and the driver died.

State troopers believe Ammons was under the influence of Methadone. He’s in the Santa Rosa County jail on a $250,000 bond.