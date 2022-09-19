MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18.

According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted in the backyard of a home in the area.

Witnesses said the suspicious person “charged” toward the homeowner and was shot by the homeowner. The person was taken to a local hospital where he was listed as being in critical condition. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

