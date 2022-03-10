MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The cold shelter in Santa Rosa County will be open from Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13.

The shelter is located at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church. Those who would like to stay in the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Friday. No one will be admitted into the shelter after 8:30 p.m. unless brought by law enforcement.

Only service animals with verification and vaccination of rabies will be allowed inside.

The shelter is open to all who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their home, can care for themselves, and are not at risk to themselves or others.

No one will be allowed inside if they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided, or disoriented.