Milton city park getting $100,000 upgrade

Santa Rosa County

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Lucille Johnson Park in downtown Milton is getting a $100,000 renovation.

Improvements to the park on Mary Street began on Nov. 9 and include upgrades to the basketball court, park lighting, landscaping, and playground equipment.

The $100,000 budget for the renovations is funded by a $50,000 grant from the Florida Recreational Development Assistance Program and $50,000 in City Local Option Sales Tax funding.

For safety reasons, the construction area will remain closed until the renovations are complete. The remainder of the park is open to the public, but officials urge those to use caution while inside the park.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

