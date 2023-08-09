MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton City Council fired the city clerk Tuesday night after complaints of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The council voted 5-3 to fire City Clerk Dawn Molinero. This comes a week after a tied 4-4 vote to fire her but Mayor Heather Lindsay broke that tie keeping Molinero in her position.

Mayor Lindsay said Molinero became a target during the search for a new city manager. Molinero criticized current City Manager Randy Jorgenson’s plan to make Economic Development Director Ed Spears his replacement, according to Mayor Lindsay. Spears filed a complaint against Molinero the day after the first vote to terminate alleging harassment and a hostile work environment.

“After the failed vote to fire Ms. Molinero last Monday night, this complaint comes in on Tuesday morning,” Resident Tom Powers said. “It just stinks of retaliation.”

Molinero is out of state now for a family emergency. Her attorney Matthew Hargraves said he and his client were not notified about the termination recommendation from City Attorney Alex Andrade.

“Can you answer me whether or not Ms. Molinero was provided notice of the document you prepared?” Hargraves asked.

“Prior to council receiving it, yes,” Andrade said. “Thursday night.”

“I have not received it, sir,” Hargraves said.

“Then that’s an issue between you and your client, sir,” Andrade said.

“No sir,” Hargraves said. “That’s an issue for you as the city attorney.”

Some people, including a city employee, support the termination.

“I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt I would support your attorney’s recommendation,” Sandra Woodberry said.

Others questioned how the investigation was conducted. The mayor and other city employees named in documents say they were never interviewed. The city attorney investigated the complaints and some say it should’ve been an outside, independent investigation.

“All of these proceedings should be under oath in a court of law,” one woman said. “Not in Mr. Andrade’s court here.”

There are concerns that this decision could now open the city to lawsuits.