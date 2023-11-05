MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — America’s VetDogs needs help raising service dogs for veterans, first responders and active-duty service members with disabilities in Milton.

The national nonprofit provides service dogs to military members and first responders in need of them. The group needs volunteers within a 30-mile radius of Milton to become part-time weekend puppy raisers.

People who volunteer will have a puppy come to stay in their home on the weekends for between 12 and 16 months and will help socialize the dog. They will take the dogs to the mall, restaurants, sporting events, and more.

During the week, the puppies stay at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility as part of America’s VetDogs’ Prison Puppy Program. This allows inmates to train puppies as service dogs.

Once the puppies are around 16 months old, they will return to the America’s VetDogs campus in New York to begin formal service dog training before being matched with a veteran or first responder.

Anyone interested in becoming a weekend puppy raiser can apply online.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: