MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — “McDreamy” is coming to Northwest Florida.

TV doctor and movie star Patrick Dempsey will be at the Ellis Maurer Memorial Northwest Florida Sports Cards and Memorabilia Show Friday and Saturday.

The card show is located at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, in Milton, Florida. The event was organized by the Coins, Sportscards & Racing Collectibles shop in Gulf Breeze.

Organizers say Dempsey has a connection to one of their card shop staff members, and he was “gracious enough” to come to raise money for charity.

Proceeds from the sports card and memorabilia show will go to Sportsman Givin’ Back, a charity based in Pace.

The event includes 50 sports cards and memorabilia collection tables with on-site JSA authentication, a silent auction, and door prizes.

Food trucks will also be there.

The card show runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

VIP tickets to get Dempsey’s autograph are sold out for Friday, but there are a few VIP tickets left for Saturday, according to staff.

VIP tickets cost $100 and Dempsey will be signing autographs that cost $70.

Admission is free to the general public.