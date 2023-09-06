GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A marine officer stationed at Parris Island in South Carolina was arrested in Gulf Breeze after he allegedly choked a child, according to an arrest report.

Lt. Col. Michael Masters, 40, was arrested on cruelty towards a child and a battery charge, according to an article on Military.com. According to the arrest report, officers with the Gulf Breeze Police Department were called to assist the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on Sept. 2 for what was described as a “domestic issue.”

The person who reported the abuse told officers that Masters had come into town for the weekend. She said she, the children and Masters went to an FWC event together. At the event, she heard the child scream, causing her to turn around and see the child holding their neck with an “excessively red face,” according to the report.

The woman then took the children away from Masters when he yelled, “She’s a liar!” She told officers Masters abused her before but never abused the children. The arrest report said Masters declined choking the child.

Military.com said Masters was reassigned after his arrest. Five marine leaders have been fired or reassigned since June, according to the article.