MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Marcus Spanevelo, the only named suspect in the death and disappearance of Navarre’s Cassie Carli, appeared in court in Santa Rosa County Tuesday morning.

During his first appearance, Santa Rosa County judge set Spanevelo’s bond on three charges — tampering with evidence, providing false information to law enforcement, and obstructing justice — at $21,000.

Spanevelo, who was the last known person to see Cassie Carli alive, was ordered to surrender his passport and not possess any weapons. If released, Spanevelo won’t be allowed to leave Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa or Bay Counties and will be fitted with a GPS monitor.

But assistant state attorney Mark Alderman says Spanevelo likely won’t be getting out of jail — yet.

Spanevelo has an active warrant out of St. Clair County, Alabama, for failing to appear in court regarding a December speeding ticket.

Alderman said technically, Spanevelo can post bail but won’t be allowed to leave the Santa Rosa County jail because of the warrant in Alabama.

If St. Clair County officials don’t extradite Spanevelo within 30 days to face those charges, Alderman said the 34-year-old would be allowed to post bail and be released under the conditions set by the judge Tuesday.

Spanevelo was the last to see Carli during a custody exchange on March 27. Carli’s family said she planned to pick up her 4-year-old daughter Saylor from Spanevelo, her ex-boyfriend, at Navarre Beach.

She was never seen alive again. Carli’s body was found April 2 buried in a shallow grave in a St. Clair County barn after nearly a week-long search.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Spanevelo’s current charges stem from investigators finding Carli’s phone and other unknowns at this time. More charges are expected to be filed.

Carli’s autopsy was performed in Huntsville on April 4, but those results still have not been released. At last check, St. Clair County’s deputy coroner said the coroner’s office was still waiting on a toxicology report before releasing autopsy results.

Spanevelo has not yet been charged with murder, but Johnson has alluded the charge is pending.

Spanevelo will appear court again on May 5.