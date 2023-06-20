SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has died after he was shot while driving and crashed into nearby woods, according to a release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Wallace Lake Road in Pace Monday at 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The release said the victim, Joseph Liebe, 24, was driving away in their vehicle when they were shot, leading them to crash into nearby woods. Liebe was killed as a result.

Deputies said they have identified a suspect and are working to locate and arrest them. This investigation is ongoing.