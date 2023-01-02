SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was shot and killed on Sunday morning was the husband of Chloe Colleen Davidson who was arrested.

Doug Davidson, 33, was shot and killed at around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Chloe Davidson is charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses.

Deputies were called to the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle, near Chumuckla Highway, for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived they found Doug Davidson injured and started medical aid until EMS arrived. Paramedics pronounced the man dead.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Melony Peterson confirmed to WKRG News 5 Chloe Davidson was a former cadet who was released during field training. Peterson could not offer any additional details and could not say when she was a cadet.