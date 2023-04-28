SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after it was found that he put a digital clock with a hidden camera in his bedroom and caught people undressing, according to the arrest report from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Smith, 46, allegedly told a friend that he had placed a clock with a secret recording device in his and his partner’s bedroom. According to the arrest report, Smith put the clock in the room around August 2022.

In a hearing, Smith admitted to putting the recording device in his room and transferring the recordings to his cell phone. Officers said he installed the recording device “for his own entertainment and/or for the purpose of degrading or abusing” another person.

The arrest report also said Smith had recordings of people getting dressed, undressing and exposing private parts of the body. Smith was arrested and booked in the Santa Rosa County Jail for a sex offense and for eavesdropping.