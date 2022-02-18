MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man was found guilty of three charges, one of which was assaulting an officer, dating back to November 2018.

Bradley Hobbs was found guilty of armed carjacking, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and fleeing. His sentencing is scheduled for April 1. Documents state that this was a judge trial, not a jury trial.

In 2018, Hobbs held someone at knifepoint and stole their truck. On Nov. 8, 2018, Milton police recognized the stolen truck and tried to pull him over. He ran off the road and crashed into a pond on Highway 87 in Milton. After this, he came at officers with a knife and the officers shot him.