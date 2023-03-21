SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested and charged Jason Layne Curtis, 53, with first degree premeditated murder Tuesday in connection to a shooting at Cayo Grande Apartments Sunday night.

According to the release, deputies were called to Navarre Parkway at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 and found Colby Vinson, 24, dead from a gunshot wound.

The SRCSO Major Crimes Unit handled the investigation.

Deputies said this still remains an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released “as it becomes available.”