SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man for allegedly smuggling three people in the U.S. illegally Thursday afternoon.

Fermin Morataya-Monzon was arrested Thursday, April 21 after deputies conducted a traffic stop at I-10 in Santa Rosa County.

FHP determined that Monzon was transporting three people “who were in the county illegally,” according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The group was being taken from Houston, Texas to Key Largo, Fla.

Fermin Morataya-Monzon





Monzon admitted that he was paid to smuggle the people into the US for work. Monzon was charged with three counts of human smuggling.