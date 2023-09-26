GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is on the loose after he was arrested and escaped from a police car Monday, according to the Gulf Breeze Police Department.

Dmitriy Glushko, 40, was arrested for an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of Gregory Street and 14th Avenue. Glushko was put in handcuffs and placed into the back of a police car. While in the car, Glushko was able to get one of his hands freed.

Glushko then allegedly reached out of an open window and opened the door. Glushko ran from the car.

On Tuesday, GBPD secured an arrest warrant for Glushko for the charges of escape, larceny-petit theft and obstruction without violation. Glushko is a white man, 5’10” tall with a thin build. He may still have one handcuff attached.

Officials said if you see Glushko do not approach him and contact police immediately.