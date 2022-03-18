SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a store clerk after he allegedly sold vapes to underage customers.

Rejeshwar Reddy, 57, was arrested after he allegedly sold a vape to an underaged person. Deputies received a tip that children were being sold nicotine vapes at Holley Food Mart. The food mart is at 6900 Navarre Parkway, which is a quarter-mile from West Navarre Intermediate School.

Reddy was charged for selling nicotine products to persons under 21 years of age.

Reddy was taken to Santa Rosa County jail, according to a news release from the SRCSO.