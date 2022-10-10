SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — In April, Cassie Carli’s remains were found in Alabama after going missing in the Panhandle. On Monday, jury selection will begin for her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, who was charged in connection with her disappearance.

In the Northern District of Florida, juries for every case to be tried during a term of court are selected on the first day of the term on which jurors report for jury service. To begin a jury trial, a panel of prospective jurors are summoned. This panel will include a number of persons from whom a jury will be selected to try the case.

The disappearance of Carli and her four-year-old daughter, Saylor, started a multi-state search with the Federal Bureau of Investigations working on the case. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Spanevelo in Lebanon, Tenn. Saturday, April 2. He was arrested on a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes warrant that was signed by the judge. He was charged for tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence.

On April 4, Spanevelo waived extradition, saying there were still some things that needed to be resolved.

“Not at this moment,” Spanevelo said. “There are some things that need to be resolved before I’m willing to go that route.”

He told the judge he’s worried about his four-year-old daughter and who will care for her.

On April 13, Spanevelo voluntarily signed his waiver of extradition and returned to Santa Rosa County on April 18. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail and was given a bond of $15,000 for the Tampering With Evidence charge and $5,000 for the False Information charge, and $1,000 for obstructing justice.

Spanevelo had his first court appearance in Santa Rosa County on April 19. During that appearance, the Santa Rosa County judge set Spanevelo’s bond on three charges — tampering with evidence, providing false information to law enforcement, and obstructing justice — at $21,000.

As of now, those three charges are the only ones against Spanevelo, until the autopsy report is completed. Carli’s family has been trying since her remains were found to see the autopsy report, but to no end.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences informed the Carli family in late August, the autopsy is expected to be completed in another 30 to 60 days, which means Florida investigators should have the results between late September and the end of October.

“The wait has been agonizing,” Cassie’s sister Raeann said. “The [Carli] family is struggling to heal. [Cassie’s] daughter has so many questions and we can’t even provide answers or solace without knowing what’s going on.”

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, with state laboratories in Huntsville, says the completed autopsy results will be sent directly to the case’s lead law enforcement agency and the district attorney’s office.

“We strive every day to complete each case in a timely manner, while insuring all necessary and comprehensive Forensic testing is conducted with the highest quality and in compliance with international laboratory standards,” an Alabama DFS spokesperson wrote to the Carli family.

Spanevelo has not yet been charged with murder, but Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson has alluded the charge is pending, once the autopsy is returned.

Spanevelo’s trial is expected to begin either this week or next week after jury selection on Monday, at 8 a.m.

To see a timeline of events since Carli’s disappearance, click here.